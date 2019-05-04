|
Ted Jesse Graff, a long-standing Fort Morgan area resident passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at CPMC surrounded by his family. Ted was born in Santa Monica, CA then the family moved to Colorado when he was 10. He married his sweetheart, Joann in 1953, then was quickly called to serve in the US Army. Upon returning from the Army, he and Joann made their home south of Wiggins, years later they moved to Fort Morgan where Ted worked for Northwest (NW) Freight Company for 37 years, as well as building houses with his brother Dave Graff. He delivered freight through-out Fort Morgan and Brush makings friends with all he came in contact with. They also purchased a street in Green Meadows/Log Lane and rented trailer houses for 13 years. Dad was well known for a friendly warm smile, hearty laugh, and a conversation with anyone who had the time. Dad enjoyed watching softball, baseball, the Rockies as well as working, singing, and going to church. Ted joins his wife, Joann; parents, Gilbert and Esther; and siblings, Paul, Dave, Ruth Wolford, and Thelma Zimmerman in Heaven and is survived by his seven children all of Fort Morgan, Virgil (Crystal), Tim (Debby), Randy (Betsy), Robin Mastin (Vern), Linda Metzler (Dean), Lori Musgrave (Rick), and Diana Yearous (Vaughn). Ted was a proud grandpa to 46, great-grandpa to 52, and great-great grandpa to 7. His legacy in life was, "The best investment you can make is in your kids." He instilled a love of God, family, and work ethic with his children. He will be internally missed by many. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5th from 4 - 6 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Funeral service will be Monday, May 6th at 10:00 AM at Platte Valley Baptist Church, 22750 Hwy. 34 in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 4, 2019