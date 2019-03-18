|
Thomas E. Beall Jr., 97, longtime Hillrose area resident, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Assisted Living Center in Loveland, CO. He was born June 7, 1921 in Taneyville, MO to Thomas & Eunice Beall. Tom married Maxene Hall in Lawrence, KS on September 27, 1942. Tom served in the US Army during WW II. Following his honorable discharge the Beall family lived in many places around the country where Tom worked as an IBEW electrician. Tom and Maxine moved to the Hillrose community in 1978. They were members of the Rankin Presbyterian Church in Brush. Together, Tom & Maxene enjoyed square dancing and Tom was a square dance caller for many years. Tom enjoyed doing woodwork. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a member of the Kremmling Masonic Lodge AF & AM. Surivors include his wife of 76 years, Maxene; 4 children, Garyh and his wife Faithalene; Felix and his wife Sarah; Annette and her husband Dean Darbee; and Ralph and his wufe Naomi; 2 sisters Shirley Middleton and Nelda Johnson Clarke; 11 grandchildren, Gary Jr., Keith, Thomas, Corinne, Tammy, Wade, Lisa, Steve, Jason, Sophia, Christopher; 21 great grandchildren and 4 great - great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 1 granddaughter, Christina; 3 sisters, Jean Stuart, Harriet Garrett, and Elizabeth West; and his parents. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Rankin Presbyterian Church in Brush. The service will conclude at the church with military honors. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 18, 2019