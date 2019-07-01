Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Kearney, CO
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Kearney, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Kearney, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Betzold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Betzold


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Betzold Obituary
Thomas Betzold, 76, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. followed by a Vigil/Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, all at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kearney Special Olympics. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. Thomas David Betzold was born on February 3, 1943 in Fort Morgan, CO to Theodore and Hilda (Weinmaster) Betzold. He grew up there and graduated from Fort Morgan High School. He was united in marriage to Gertrude Pauls on January 27, 1962 in Fort Morgan. To this union, five children were born. The family moved to Hastings in 1964 and then to Kearney in 1969. Thomas worked for NPPD, retiring in 2000 with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, serving as a Scout Master, volunteering at St. James Catholic Church, golfing, fishing, gardening, woodworking, photography, and watching classic westerns. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gertrude; children, Tom Betzold, Jr. and his wife, Cindi, Teddy Betzold and his wife, Susan, Tamara Lawter and her fiancé, Joe Andersen, Robert Betzold and his wife, Rhonda, and Richard Betzold and his wife, Laura; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Goldie) Betzold; sister, Elaine Meyer; brother-in-law, Wayne Seeley.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.