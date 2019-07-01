|
|
Thomas Betzold, 76, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. followed by a Vigil/Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, all at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kearney Special Olympics. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. Thomas David Betzold was born on February 3, 1943 in Fort Morgan, CO to Theodore and Hilda (Weinmaster) Betzold. He grew up there and graduated from Fort Morgan High School. He was united in marriage to Gertrude Pauls on January 27, 1962 in Fort Morgan. To this union, five children were born. The family moved to Hastings in 1964 and then to Kearney in 1969. Thomas worked for NPPD, retiring in 2000 with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, serving as a Scout Master, volunteering at St. James Catholic Church, golfing, fishing, gardening, woodworking, photography, and watching classic westerns. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gertrude; children, Tom Betzold, Jr. and his wife, Cindi, Teddy Betzold and his wife, Susan, Tamara Lawter and her fiancé, Joe Andersen, Robert Betzold and his wife, Rhonda, and Richard Betzold and his wife, Laura; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Goldie) Betzold; sister, Elaine Meyer; brother-in-law, Wayne Seeley.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 1, 2019