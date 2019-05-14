|
Thomas Mark Frank II, 38, passed away suddenly at his home in Brush. He was born April 25, 1981, in Denver, CO to Thomas M. and Carol S. Frank. Thomas graduated from Lincoln High School in Fort Morgan in 2001. At the time of his death he worked at Western Sugar Company. Thomas was an avid Denver Bronco fan and enjoyed watching the Colorado Rockies Baseball games. He loved to cook with his daughter and barbeque with his sons. He enjoyed going fishing with his kids. He liked to play softball with his friends. When he was growing up he was a firefighter explorer and a member of the Boy Scouts. He was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Fort Morgan. Thomas always had a job and gave himself freely to anyone in need. Survivors include his parents, Tom & Carol Frank of Fort Morgan; 4 children, Nathaniel, Makala, Alexander, and Izeyah all of Brush; his brother, Joshua (Crystal) Frank of Fort Morgan and sister, Melissa (Joshua) Frank - Connor of Aurora, CO; his Grandmother, Joy H. Frank of Brush; and 10 nieces & nephews, Hayden Frank, Bailey Frank, Peyton Frank, Austin Frank, Sterling Frank, Hailee Connor, Georgia Connor, Joshua Connor, Ryder Connor, and Olivia Connor; his uncles, Steve (Carol) Frank, Charles Bragg, Bill (Ellen) Bragg, Bob (Paula) Bragg, and Dr. John (Jessica) Bragg; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary & Charles Bragg, and Robert Joseph Frank; and 2 uncles, Robert Frank Jr., and Kirk Frank. Funeral services will be Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Platte Valley Baptist Church near Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan on Thursday from 4 - 7 PM.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 14, 2019