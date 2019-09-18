|
Tina J. Gutierrez, 38, passed away suddenly at her home in Brush on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born November 30, 1980, in Price, UT to John & Tina Thompson. In 1998 Tina married Art Gutierrez in Flour Bluff, TX. They have lived in Morgan County for the past 10 years. Tina was a down-to-earth animal and nature lover who touched the hearts of many. She enjoyed spending her time fishing, creating miniature fairy houses and terrariums, as well as simply spending time with her loved ones. Survivors include her husband, Art; 3 children, Ezra Gutierrez, Eyalani Gutierrez, and Exaleya Brown; her Mother and step-father, Tina (Teddy) Early; 2 half-brothers, Dillon and Dalton; and 2 grandchildren, Alexander Hayden Brown and Atreyu Arthur Wood-Gutierrez, and last but definitely not least, her best friend/ dingo, Brady Mae. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 21 from 2 - 4 PM at the Heer Mortuary in Brush. Cremation will follow at the Heer Crematory. A reception will follow from 4 - 6 PM at the Hampton Inn in Fort Morgan, CO.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 18, 2019