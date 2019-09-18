Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
(970) 842-2821
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heer Mortuary
Brush, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina J. Gutierrez


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina J. Gutierrez Obituary
Tina J. Gutierrez, 38, passed away suddenly at her home in Brush on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born November 30, 1980, in Price, UT to John & Tina Thompson. In 1998 Tina married Art Gutierrez in Flour Bluff, TX. They have lived in Morgan County for the past 10 years. Tina was a down-to-earth animal and nature lover who touched the hearts of many. She enjoyed spending her time fishing, creating miniature fairy houses and terrariums, as well as simply spending time with her loved ones. Survivors include her husband, Art; 3 children, Ezra Gutierrez, Eyalani Gutierrez, and Exaleya Brown; her Mother and step-father, Tina (Teddy) Early; 2 half-brothers, Dillon and Dalton; and 2 grandchildren, Alexander Hayden Brown and Atreyu Arthur Wood-Gutierrez, and last but definitely not least, her best friend/ dingo, Brady Mae. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 21 from 2 - 4 PM at the Heer Mortuary in Brush. Cremation will follow at the Heer Crematory. A reception will follow from 4 - 6 PM at the Hampton Inn in Fort Morgan, CO.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now