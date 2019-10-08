|
Tyson Latrell King was born on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1995, to Melissa King and Kevin King at Presbyterian/ St. Luke's Medical Center (PSL) in Denver, Colorado. Tyson shared 24 precious years with his family and friends before passing away on September 29, 2019. Fighting for his life, Tyson was born early at 24 weeks and 3 days weighing only 1 pound 3 ounces. From the second he drew his first breath be became a survivor. He spent his first 3 months at PSL. He came home in August 1995 weighing a whopping 4 pounds. Tyson spent most of his youth growing up in Fort Morgan with his mom Missy and his siblings Trent and Makayla. During these years he acquired many friends with his contagious smile and laughter. He lived in Fort Morgan until moving with Trent to live with their dad Kevin and stepmom Brenda in Thornton. He spent his last years with his dad, stepmom and his siblings Zoey and Andrea. Just like in Fort Morgan, Tyson found himself surrounded by friends in Thornton. Tyson's orneriness could test one's patience and to balance it he loved with everything he had. He loved to laugh and have a good time. From a very young age, Tyson never knew a stranger and could have a conversation with anyone he came across. Tyson developed an obsession with flatbill hats and shoes and had accumulated more than a carload of keepsakes for his family to treasure. Tyson leaves behind his mother Melissa King and Brian Hard, Wiggins; father Kevin King, Thornton; stepmother Brenda King, Thornton; stepmother Cristel DeForge, Loveland; and his beloved siblings--his only brother Trent King and his little sisters Makayla Henson, Zoey DeForge and Andrea King. Tyson adored all his sisters from the second he laid eyes on them and shared a special bond with his brother. Tyson is survived by grandparents Richard Hudson and Andrea King. Tyson was preceded in death by his grandparents John & Phyllis Weimer, Dorothy Hudson and Lawrence King; great-grandparents Gladys & Richard Binder, Larry & Betsy King, Walter & Ruby Yearous and John & Ruth Weimer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members; and, a fiercely loyal tribe of friends. Tyson was undoubtedly greeted in heaven by his dear friend Tanner Bowen who forever impacted Tyson's life. This unbreakable bond lives on in a special way through the birth of Tanner Lee King. There will be a Celebration of Life for Tyson King on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Longmeadow Event Center, 8604 County Road 6, Wiggins, Colorado. Donations can be made to Tyson's mom Missy King to offset funeral costs. Any remaining funds will be donated in Tyson's name by his mom towards suicide prevention through Break the Silence, addiction recovery and the annual St Jude's Auction coming up October 19th at the Queen Lounge.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 8, 2019