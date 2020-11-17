1/1
Veldonna Bellender
Veldonna Bellender 84, longtime Morgan County resident, passed away Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, at the East Morgan County Hospital in Brush. She was born January 12, 1936, in Augusta, Kansas. She attended school in Chase, KS. Veldonna married Pete Bellender on May 13, 1959, in Casper, WY. Her primary vocation was workings as a homemaker. Pete & Vel enjoyed pulling their 5th wheel to Texas in the winter months to escape the cold. She also enjoyed fishing and camping in the mountains in the summertime. Vel loved and was very proud of her children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Pete; children Vicki Cross of Byers, CO, Johnny (Robyn) Griess of Ogallala, NE, Janice (Ed) Rocha of Brush, and Pete Jr. of Hoyt, CO; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 granddaughter, Heather Cross; 1 sister, Juanita Russell, 2 brothers, Ernest Lackey and Jackie Lackey, and her parents, Hughey & Rachel (Wickett) Lackey. A memorial service will be held November 20, 2020, at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
(970) 842-2821
