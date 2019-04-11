|
Verland LaVaughn Reavis, 82, of Fort Morgan, a lifelong Colorado resident, passed away, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Sterling Living Center in Sterling, Colorado. He was born April 7, 1937 in Sterling, to Theron "Jack" and Vennie (Pevler) Reavis. Verland was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp, and served from October, 1955 until October, 1958. After his time in the Marines he worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #9. He was a Life Time Member of the Northglenn Elks. Verland enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and was an avid gardener. Verland is survived by his wife of 54 years Janet, his sister, Letha Kraft, and three loving children, daughters, Cheryl Bouchard (Jim) of Linden, Texas, Pamela Sullivan (Jim) of Broomfield, Colorado, one son, Tommy Reavis of Gainesville, Georgia, grandchildren, David and Bryan Bouchard, Mike Sullivan, Ashley, Christine and Nathanial Reavis, five great grandchildren, and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Fleta, Margaret, and Delores, one brother Jackie, one grandson, Brandon, and his parents. There will be a visitation on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 until 4 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver at a later date.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 11, 2019