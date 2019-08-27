|
|
Vern Baumgartner passed away early Wednesday morning at his home in Wiggins. He was "our" only brother and so worthy of our respect. He was 76 but had been a paraplegic for 63 years following a cave-in accident at age 13. It was wound complications from his years in a wheelchair that became severely infected and finally took him. He was rough and strong and never let his impairment limit him. He was trained and worked as a draftsman for a few years before returning to the farm to work with his Dad. Together they constructed a wheelchair ramp and hand controls for the tractors and other vehicles and he spent many hours on the tractor farming. He was a great mechanic, often literally crawling up under the hood. He was a Superstock drag racer and won many trophies with his '66 Impala SS with a 427 engine. He also had a '55 Chevy which he transitioned from restored to hot rod back to custom. He earned his pilot's license and owned a plane. He took up trap shooting and won a State title (with like 99/100). He loved the outdoors and spent many hours arrowhead hunting in the dry sandy Bijou Creek near his home and had quite a collection. We accompanied him several times in his Amphicat on these excursions. He later formed and owned a very successfully local commercial radio business where he installed and serviced commercial 2-way FM radios. He seemed to succeed at everything he put his hand to - he loved the challenge. He was calm and usually quiet, taking life in stride and seldom letting it get him down. He always thanked everyone for helping him and even in his last days he was always so grateful and thankful to all his caretakers. He was indeed a wonderful brother to us often inviting us to join him in his activities and making others part of the family from the start. We spent many hours sitting/standing in the open overhead door of the shop "just talking" over the years. We will miss those times. Thanks, Vern for being part of our lives and for being an inspiration to us! You will be missed! ...your sisters Lois, Linda, LuAnn, Laurie Vern is preceded in death by his mother Gladys and father Reuben Baumgartner. Survivors include, 4 sisters, Lois Schaefer, Linda Golden, LuAnn Jones, Laurie Langdon; 9 Nieces/Nephews, 25 Great Nieces/Nephews and 1 Great-Great Niece. Memorial Services will held at a later date.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 27, 2019