Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Vernon Joseph Haas, 84, longtime area resident, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Garden Square of Greeley Assisted Living. Vernon was born March 20, 1935 in Hays, KS to Frank & Beatrice (Pelzel) Haas. He served in the U.S. Army and later attended college, obtaining his Bachelor's degree in Botany from Hays State University. He worked as a District Conservationist for 35 years before he retired. Vern married Patricia Breit on June 18, 1960. The family came to Fort Morgan from Burlington in 1970. He enjoyed painting, doing construction work, wood carving, writing poetry, and traveling. One of his favorite travels was visiting Africa. He was also an avid animal lover and birdwatcher. He is survived by his three children, Joan (Michael) Price of Sterling, VA, Rob Haas (Joyce Wasinger) of Loveland, and Francie (Todd) Young of Wiggins; one brother, Jim (Susan) Haas of Overland Park, KS; three sisters, Corrine Glaves of Wichita, KS, Jeanette Orth of Hays, KS, and Elaine Wasinger of Laramie, WY. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Haas of Fort Collins; and his six grandchildren, Katelynn, Mason, Holiday, Carson, Kendra, and Autumn. Vern was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Haas; one daughter, Jackie Haas; two brothers, Alfred Haas and Buddy Haas; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Wasinger and Leroy Orth. Memorial services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 25th at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will follow in Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Vernon Haas and sent to Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701. The family would like to thank the many caregivers that Vernon had throughout his aging and failing health that took such great care of him.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 22, 2019
