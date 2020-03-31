|
Vernon (Bud) William Brandau, 97, longtime Lindon area and Apache Junction, AZ resisdent, died Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2020, in his home in Apache Junction. Bud was born January 15, 1923, on the homestead in Tinley Park, IL, to Harry and Mamie Schellhase Brandau. Being the first grandson and nephew, everyone thought Bud was pretty special. He worked and farmed with his dad and brother Lloyd until he joined the Navy March 9, 1945. He married Ophelia Pauline Wilson in Yuma, AZ, March 4, 1946. They lived in Tinley Park, IL, moved to Otis, CO in 1950, and then in 1956 moved to the family farm and the Ward Ranch near LIndon. Bud was a dedicated farmer/rancher in the Lindon area, semi-retiring in 1983 as a snowbird in Apache Junction, AZ. Traveling with his wife Polly, playing cards at 5 A.M. with the guys, golfing at the Snakehole golf course, and engaging and "discussing" topics were his favorite pastimes. Mentioning Bud without Polly was unheard of until 2007. Dedicated to one another, Bud and Polly had the strength and the love that surpassed time. He met Pauline, a nurse cadet, in Norman, OK, where he was stationed in 1945. Their whirlwind courtship was a 5 month predestined event where Bud stated many times, "he lost the battle of Norman(ity", OK). He professes Polly was the reason they moved to Colorado from Illinois, and sacrificed a house for 30 years so they could buy one more piece of farm equipment or land. They established a family, took in delinquents and lost kids, and were blessed to be healthy enough to enjoy life. Traveling throughout the United States, he officially retired in 1988 as a snowbird in Apache Junction, AZ. Bud had friends, good friends everywhere he lived, from Tinley Park to Otis to Lindon to Apache Junction. More than 150 friends and relatives showed up to celebrate Bud's 95th birthday. And those were live ones. Bud was a World War II veteran, a member of the Woodlin Lion's Club, a member of the Apache Junction Elks, life time member of American Legion, and lifelong member of the Methodist Churches. Bud is survived by his son Gene (Roma) Brandau and daughter Nancy (David) Gettman all of Lindon, Grandchildren, Curt (Angela) Weeks of Twin Falls, ID, Paula Gettman, and Kelly (Bryan) Schafroth all of Denver, Sarah (Scott) Crites of Buena Vista, Angela (Jay) Salberg and Rebecca Brandau all of Greeley, six great, and 3 great, great grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews and a multitude of family and friends. Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; daughter, Judy Brandau Downs; great granddaughter, Abbigail Salberg; and brother, Lloyd Brandau. Bud's friendly, yet feisty attitude will be missed. Bud had a vision to form a "nursing scholarship" in memory of his wife Polly who was a nurse cadet in WW2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brandau Trust that will be earmarked for this scholarship. Memorial services will be held later in Colorado and Apache Junction.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 31, 2020