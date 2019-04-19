|
|
Viola was born July 13, 1925 in La Grange, Indiana to Daniel and Martha Slabaugh; one of five children. She passed into eternal glory on April 15, 2019 at The Bridge in Alamosa, CO. On June 1, 1947, she married Claude Bender; they were married for 67 years and were blessed with six children: Cheryle Gingerich from Seattle, WA; Lowell Bender from Wellington, KS; Rebecca Bender from Alamosa, CO; Regina (Bob) Rice from Alamosa, CO; Nadine (Nathan) Kuehl from Windsor, CO; and Myrna (Stan) Miller from Laramie, WY. She has 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Friends and family were dearly important to her. Her family brought her the greatest joy and passing on to her children a love for the Lord and faith in Him was of utmost importance to her; she provided them with a powerful example in the life she lived. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church on the corner of First St. and State Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you consider making a contribution to one of the following: First Christian Church - 518 First St. - Alamosa, CO 81101 Hospice del Valle - 514 Main St. - Alamosa, CO 81101 Alamosa Senior Center - 92 Colorado Ave. - Alamosa, CO 81101
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 19, 2019