Violanda R. Rodriguez, 49, of Fort Morgan, died unexpectedly, Sunday April 12, 2020 at the Banner Health Hospital. She was born June 26, 1970 in Fort Morgan to Roy and Perfecta Rodriguez. She attended school in Fort Morgan. Violanda worked for the RE-3 School District for a number of years as a TA and for janitorial. She also had several years working with the Bee Hive Assisted Living as a Primary Care provider. She had a big heart and always made herself available to help her family and friends. Violanda loved music and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was always on the go and keeping herself busy. If you ever knew Violanda, she was very welcoming and made sure to keep everyone comfortable and smiling. Family and friends were most important to her and she made sure to let everyone know how much she loved them. Violanda is survived by her mother, Perfecta Rodriguez of Fort Morgan; three daughters, Becky Rodriguez, Nelda Revolorio, and Angie Rodriguez, all of Fort Morgan; two grandchildren, Jenavecia and Gianni Martinez of Fort Morgan, and two grandchildren to be born in May and August; husband, David Jose Galdamez; brothers and sisters, Ricardo Rodriguez of Fort Morgan, Ester Botsford of McCook, NE, Mary Sepulveda of Nebraska, Donna Martinez and Felix Rodriguez, both of Fort Morgan, Betty Aguirre of Kentucky, Tommy Rodriguez of San Antonio, TX, and Lisa Orozco also of Fort Morgan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Roy Rodriguez, her brothers, Cruz R. Rodriguez and Roy L. Rodriguez, and several nephews. Due to social distancing and gathering limitations during COVID-19, services and celebration of life for Violanda will be scheduled at a later time. The gathering will open to all family and friend's of Violanda.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 23, 2020