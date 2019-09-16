Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Weldona, CO
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Francis Catholic Church in Weldona
Weldona, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Helena Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Gearhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Gearhart


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Gearhart Obituary
Virginia M. Gearhart, 94, life resident of Morgan County, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her home. She was born May 10, 1925, in Weldona to Victor & Lena Covelli. Virginia graduated from Weldon Valley High School in 1942. She later attended Barnes Business College in Denver. On September 24, 1949, Virginia married Chuck Gerhart in Fort Morgan. Virginia had several jobs over her life time. Most of her working career was working Land Title Company and in the Morgan County Clerk & Recorder Office selling vehicle license plates. Virginia was a very active member of St. Helena Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping as a volunteer with the Morgan County Dept of Human Services. Many will recall that Virginia enjoyed walking throughout Fort Morgan. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Jacquelyn (Rene) Frenier of Fort Morgan and Vicki Evans of Weldona; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Also by 2 sisters in law, Erma Beaty and Dorothy Covelli. She was preceded in death by her husband, 1 sister, Betty Williams, 1 brother, Louis Covelli; and her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Helena Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4 - 6 PM at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Weldona. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM. Interment will follow the Mass at Memory Gardens. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Center for Healing Trauma & Attachment (CHTA), or Hospice of the Plains or Colorado Heart Ass'n all c/o Heer Mortuary.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.