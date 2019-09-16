|
Virginia M. Gearhart, 94, life resident of Morgan County, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her home. She was born May 10, 1925, in Weldona to Victor & Lena Covelli. Virginia graduated from Weldon Valley High School in 1942. She later attended Barnes Business College in Denver. On September 24, 1949, Virginia married Chuck Gerhart in Fort Morgan. Virginia had several jobs over her life time. Most of her working career was working Land Title Company and in the Morgan County Clerk & Recorder Office selling vehicle license plates. Virginia was a very active member of St. Helena Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping as a volunteer with the Morgan County Dept of Human Services. Many will recall that Virginia enjoyed walking throughout Fort Morgan. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Jacquelyn (Rene) Frenier of Fort Morgan and Vicki Evans of Weldona; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Also by 2 sisters in law, Erma Beaty and Dorothy Covelli. She was preceded in death by her husband, 1 sister, Betty Williams, 1 brother, Louis Covelli; and her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Helena Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 4 - 6 PM at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Weldona. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM. Interment will follow the Mass at Memory Gardens. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Center for Healing Trauma & Attachment (CHTA), or Hospice of the Plains or Colorado Heart Ass'n all c/o Heer Mortuary.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 16, 2019