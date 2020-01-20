|
Early in the morning of December 3, 2019 (Vicky) Virginia Null went to her eternal home. Vicky was born on June 14, 1946 to Howard Powell and Mildred Becker. She lived with her mother in the Otis area until her mother married Howard (Bud) Hubbard. Vicky attended school in Fort Morgan, Colorado, graduating from FMHS in 1964. Vicky married Don Null on July 23, 1965. They lived in Fort Morgan until their family moved to Las Vegas. They lived there for six years before Vicky and Don returned to Fort Morgan. In Fort Morgan, Vicky worked as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell. She also worked at Morgan County Social Services and Park Terrace Motel as a receptionist. Vicky's sons, John and David stayed in the Las Vegas area. Don passed away on April23, 2017. Vicky continued to live in Fort Morgan until her passing. Vicky is survived by her sons, John (Gina) and David (Roberta), her sisters, Carol Cox of Log Lane Village, Rita Hunt (Jim) of Brush, Aleta Gooch (Duane) of Briggsdale, Colorado, grandchildren, Brandon and Britney of Las Vegas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vicky was preceded in death by her husband Don, mother, Mildred Hubbard, father, Howard Powell, step-father, Howard (Bud) Hubbard, and brother John Sherard. Graveside Memorial Services will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 20, 2020