Donna Sharon (Davis) Wardell passed away peacefully at her home in Brush, Colorado on June 19, 2020. She was born on Dec 23, 1942 to Donald Clive and Ethel Mae (Dennis) Davis in Eckley, Colorado. She attended her early years of school in Eckley and graduated from Wray High School in 1960. From her first marriage she had two children, Tami Jo and Thomas Clive. She married Bob Wardell on July 3, 1969 and to that marriage was born their daughter, Jeri Dawn, in 1970. Sharon also gained a step son, Ryan Wardell. Sharon was an accomplished natural musician. Many of her happiest moments came when she was playing music for local dances with her dad, mom and brother, Denny, and in later years, just with her mom, Ethel Mae. Sharon played a mean saxophone and could even be coaxed to play a couple of numbers at family gatherings. She played the piano and organ for her churches over the years and most recently the organ for the Brush Methodist Church. Also, she played the clarinet as part of the Wray High School concert and marching band. Sharon, Bob and their family moved to Brush from Brighton, Colorado in 1976. She and Bob started the very successful, Big Valley Realty business based in Fort Morgan. Sharon became a 'Realtor' and loved the realty business, especially the people connections where she never met a stranger. Sharon continued in the business of real estate, even after her late husband Bob, passed away. Sharon loved the Brush and Fort Morgan communities and was very supportive of both. Besides the Brush Methodist Church, she was a member of the Brush PEO Sisterhood, Chapter "T", the Lunch Bunch Bridge Club, and served on the Brush School board during the 1980's. Survivors include her children, Thomas (Catherine Richardson) Newland & Jeri Wardell, a stepson Ryan (Cheryl) Wardell, 2 grandchildren Cole Wardell & Caleb Wardell, a great grandson Elliot Wardell & his mother Jamie, brothers-in-law Jay (Laura) & Roy Wardell and several precious nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, daughter Tami Jo, her parents Donald & Ethel Mae, her brother Denny Davis, sister-in-law Judy (Denny) Davis, brothers-in-law Earl (Pat) & Gary (Gwen) Wardell. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Brush Memorial Cemetery Interment Chapel (Gazebo) at 10:30 AM. Due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. Interment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. The Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

