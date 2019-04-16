|
Will Langley, 80, passed away April 10, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming. Will was born July 26, 1938, in Snyder, CO, and raised in Fort Morgan, CO. In 1957, he married the "woman of his dreams," Sherrill Lee (Lutz) Langley. In 1967, the couple moved their young family to Wyoming. Will was known for his infectious laughter! He was a generous man who enjoyed trucks, trains, tractors, guns, woodworking and his dogs. Most of all, Will loved his family and always wanted the house full of their love and laughter. There are not enough words to describe his amazing and caring personality and hard and honest work ethic. Will was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Louise Langley and Betty Lou Teague; his son-in-law, Donald Lindsay MacDonald; son, Kirk William Langley; brothers-in-law, Lanning Johnson and Wes Campbell; a great-nephew; and a great-granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, Sherrill; children, Kimber MacDonald of Rio Rancho, NM; Krisann (Ronald) Ellis of Gillette, WY; Kelly (Larry) Perlenfein of Pierre, SD; Kraig (Audrey) Langley of Gillette, WY; Kerrie (Jack) Banks of Wright, WY; Kyle (Gina) Langley of Gillette, WY; and Korrie (Allan) Locken of Gillette, WY; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Campbell of Arvada, CO, and Cathy Johnson of Alexandria, MN; brother-in-law, Robert Teague of Lodgepole, NE; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Ariel. Per Will's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Fur Kids Foundation, P.O. Box 7074 Gillette, WY 82717.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 16, 2019