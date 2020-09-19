Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend joined his Heavenly Father on August 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado, to Ted and Mildred (McCloud) Law. He spent his childhood years alongside his brother Harold growing up on the wide-open plains of Peace Valley. He attended school in Peace Valley and Fort Morgan. Bill shared a beautiful 64-year marriage to his childhood sweetheart Sally (Selma) Kembel. Together they raised three children and forever cherished two children that passed at birth. They were deeply blessed to be grandparents and great-grandparents. Bill and Sally have many family members and friends living in the Fort Morgan area. Bill was always a cowboy at heart with a real passion for the great outdoors. He had a great love for horseback riding, photography, camping, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and all things rodeo! Bill worked on large cattle and dude ranches and went on to personally own several successful businesses. He volunteered countless hours to Christian youth organizations, and served on many boards of agricultural and wildlife/outfitting organizations. Formal services are not planned for the near future. A youth scholarship fund has been established to honor Bill's legacy. Memorial contributions may be made as follows: Write checks payable to Fruita FFA, add memo line "Bill Law Memorial Fund". Please mail checks to Barbara Bennett (Bill's daughter) at P. O. Box 154, Fruita, CO 81521. You may view Bill's full obituary at: https://www.browns cremationservice.com/ obituary/William-Law

