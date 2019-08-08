|
William Eugene Rogers, "Bill" age 77, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Bill was born on March 12, 1942, in Ft. Lupton, CO, and was the 8th child to parents GJ 'Bud' Rogers and Elizabeth Vogel. His family moved to Wiggins, CO in 1949 and he graduated from Wiggins High School in 1960. Bill enjoyed playing football and basketball in high school and he played football for Scottsbluff Junior College in 1961 and 1963. He transferred to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley where he met the love of his life, Carol Diane Duvall. They married on October 29, 1965. Bill and Carol made their home in Wiggins where Bill farmed wheat, corn, pinto beans and alfalfa. Bill was a social and giving man who was always active in the community. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was influential in getting the church built in the early 1970's and volunteered with the Knights of Columbus for many years. Bill served on the Board of Directors for the Wiggins Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years, was a volunteer EMT for 10 years, President of the Wiggins Senior Center, and volunteered for the Wiggins Little League, serving as board member and umpire. After he retired from farming, he was employed as the town manager. At the time of his passing, he was a volunteer for the Wiggins Historical Society and was the Club and Membership Secretary for the Polka Lovers Klub of Denver, along with his companion and dance partner, Vi. Bill is survived by his son Frank (Sandy) Rogers of Taylors, SC, his daughter, Shari (Greg) Remmenga of Grand Junction, CO, and his sister Helen Stevenson of Tipp City, OH. He was very proud of his six grandchildren: Natalie, Blake, and Adam Rogers and Bryce, Drew, and Kyle Remmenga. Bill is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death seven years to the day by his wife Carol Rogers. Also preceding him in death were his parents and parents-in-law, and six siblings: Frank, Phillip, and Mitch Rogers and Dorothy Encheff, Loretta Kahanic, and Juanita Mizor. Bill was a fun-loving, kind, and generous man and his giving continues after his death, as he wanted his body donated to further the treatment and prevention of ALS. His remains will be cremated. A celebration of Bill's life will be held via a picnic on September 1, 2019, in Wiggins, starting at 2:00 p.m. at 408 3rd Ave. All family and friends are welcome. A graveside service will be held in Ft. Lupton, date to be determined. The family would like to thank the staff at UC Medical Anschutz, ICU and Neurology. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to the Wiggins Little League, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, or at www.mda.org.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 8, 2019