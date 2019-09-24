|
William Clyde Kroskob, 87, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Bill was born Nov. 10, 1931, in Fort Morgan, to William and Katherine (Schreiner) Kroskob. He spent his childhood on the family dairy farm south of town. Bill graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1949 and attended Colorado A & M. He then proudly joined the United States Air Force as a pilot in1952, eventually taking command of a B-52 squadron and leading several deployments to Vietnam. Bill married Helen "Tug" E. Payton in 1957 and started his family shortly thereafter. Bill retired from the USAF as a Lt. Colonel in 1974. He and Tug then returned to Fort Morgan to raise their children. Bill was an avid fly-fisherman, spending his summers travelling across the Mountain West, mentoring friends and family. He spent many daylight hours of his retirement mastering his golf game and the evenings playing pool at the local Elks Club, where he was a member. Bill never backed down from hard work. He had a wry sense of humor and keen comedic timing. He knew you to be your best and pushed you to live up to it. Survivors include his wife, Tug, of Fort Morgan; children, Randy Kroskob (Jackie) of Tucson, Ariz., Katie Solondz (Michael) of Aspen, Gary Kroskob, of Sheridan, Wyoming, and John Kroskob (Rosie Stickel) of Greeley; brothers, Donald Kroskob (Norma) of Fort Morgan, and Edwin Kroskob (Laurie) of Arvada; grandchildren, Erin Ellis (James) and their daughter Lucy, of Big Timber, Mont., Tobi Kroskob (Greg Hanson) of Washington D.C., Maggie Loudenback (Andrew) of Denver, Catie Claire Kroskob, of Fort Morgan, and her mother, Cricket Redd. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 24, 2019