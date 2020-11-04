1/1
William Munden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Munden, 68, of Fort Morgan, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Bill was born in Norfolk County, NC on June 22, 1952 to William Franklin & Mary Elizabeth Munden. Bill had worked for Gearhart Industries, Blackwater Security, and Cargill. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, BBQ'ing, and riding motorcycles. He was a loving, caring person that would help anyone. He especially loved his family and his dogs, Maggie and Coco. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Janice Munden of Fort Morgan; his daughter, Holly Wysham and her husband, Rafe of Italy with grandchildren, Landon, Wesley, and Irish; daughters, Casey Munden of California and Mary Munden of Minnesota; and his brother, Mike Munden of North Carolina; his nieces, nephews, and bothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Debra Weatherly, Anna Boyette, Darelene Edmondson, and his parents. A memorial service will be Saturday, November 7th at 1:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the chapel. Private inurnment will be held in Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved