William "Bill" Munden, 68, of Fort Morgan, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Bill was born in Norfolk County, NC on June 22, 1952 to William Franklin & Mary Elizabeth Munden. Bill had worked for Gearhart Industries, Blackwater Security, and Cargill. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, BBQ'ing, and riding motorcycles. He was a loving, caring person that would help anyone. He especially loved his family and his dogs, Maggie and Coco. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Janice Munden of Fort Morgan; his daughter, Holly Wysham and her husband, Rafe of Italy with grandchildren, Landon, Wesley, and Irish; daughters, Casey Munden of California and Mary Munden of Minnesota; and his brother, Mike Munden of North Carolina; his nieces, nephews, and bothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Debra Weatherly, Anna Boyette, Darelene Edmondson, and his parents. A memorial service will be Saturday, November 7th at 1:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the chapel. Private inurnment will be held in Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store