Willimina Hernandez, 72, longtime Brush resident, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. She was born October 11, 1947, in Laredo, TX to Albaro & Amparo Mata. Willie graduated from Brush High School in 1965. On April 30, 1967, she married Ralph Hernandez in Fort Morgan. Willie worked as a bookkeeper for several years. Her longest stint was working for the City of Brush for 30 years. She enjoyed countless hours in her flower gardens. In the past few years, she won several awards for her entries at the Morgan County Fair. She shared her love of flowers with her neighbors and friends. Some of her interests included traveling and making stops at several casinos. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family. Survivors include her husband, Ralph Hernandez Jr.; her daughter, Tamara and husband Ace Wellen; her son, Scott Hernandez of Sioux Falls, SD; her sisters, Elsa Reyes; Grace Nixon; Maria Mau; Rose Miller; her brothers, Robert Mata; Gene Mata; and Victor Mata; and her grandsons, Nick Wellen, Chase Hernandez, and Kyle Wellen. She was preceded in death by her parents. A graveside service will be held at the Brush Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 2:00 PM. The Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 9, 2020