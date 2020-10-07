Winona Leann Musser, 87, lifelong area resident, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. She was born September 29, 1932 in Fort Morgan to John and Margaret (Eicher) Holly. She was married to Jimmy Wayne Musser who died in 2018. Winona was a member of the Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church in Goodrich. During her working years Winona worked as a clerk in the Morgan County Assessor's Office. She enjoyed knitting and sewing. Survivors include her children, Kendal Musser (Diane) of Meeker, Colorado, Douglas Musser (Nancy) of Milliken, Colorado, Timothy Musser (Cindy) of Weldona, and Steward Musser also of Weldona, sisters, Charlotte Schauermann of Fort Morgan, and JoAnn Westhoff of Fort Morgan, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Winona was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, sister Phyllis Hastings, and her parents. Memorial Services will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the United Presbyterian Church in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the church. Memorial Gifts can be given to the Alzheimer's Association
, Rocky Mountain Chapter at 455 Sherman Street, Suite 500, Denver, Colorado 80203-4405.