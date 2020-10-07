1/1
Winona Musser
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winona Leann Musser, 87, lifelong area resident, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. She was born September 29, 1932 in Fort Morgan to John and Margaret (Eicher) Holly. She was married to Jimmy Wayne Musser who died in 2018. Winona was a member of the Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church in Goodrich. During her working years Winona worked as a clerk in the Morgan County Assessor's Office. She enjoyed knitting and sewing. Survivors include her children, Kendal Musser (Diane) of Meeker, Colorado, Douglas Musser (Nancy) of Milliken, Colorado, Timothy Musser (Cindy) of Weldona, and Steward Musser also of Weldona, sisters, Charlotte Schauermann of Fort Morgan, and JoAnn Westhoff of Fort Morgan, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Winona was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, sister Phyllis Hastings, and her parents. Memorial Services will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the United Presbyterian Church in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the church. Memorial Gifts can be given to the Alzheimer's Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter at 455 Sherman Street, Suite 500, Denver, Colorado 80203-4405.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
United Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved