|
|
Dorothy Jean Shears Tucker Hull was born in Denver, CO on April 1, 1940 to Edward E. and Doris (Jeffcoat) Shears. Dorothy passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in her Ft. Morgan home surrounded by friends and her loved ones. Dorothy moved to Brush from Fraser, CO in 1985 to work for the Brush RE-2J school district as the financial manager until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement Dorothy worked one day a week at the Brush Public Library. Upon moving to Brush, Dorothy met Jerry Hull who was serving as a school board member at the time. Dorothy and Jerry fell deeply in love and were married December 26, 1987. From that time until her passing they did everything together. They enjoyed traveling and they explored the sights from Norfolk, VA, Orlando, FL, and Seattle, WA. In 1991 they were blessed to visit family in Germany. During the summer, she and Jerry loved to spend time at a cabin they share with family. Survivors include: her beloved husband, Jerry; daughters, Leslie (Tim) King of Brush, Wendi Tucker of Ft. Morgan, and Lora (Gaylon) Grippin of Sterling; her sister, Fran (Chuck) Schueller of Lakewood, grandchildren, Brad (Carla) Tucker of Brush, Teresa (Jason) Tucker of Sedalia, Dominic (Ashley) Glover of Aurora, Mandy (Gary) Grippin of Sterling and Kyler Grippin of Sterling. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The Sanctuary Church, 14587 Hwy 34, west of Ft. Morgan on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Services will conclude at the church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 22, 2019