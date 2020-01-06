|
Jean Eunice Cuyler, 92 of Brush, longtime area resident, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Eben-Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. Jean was born June 1,1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Jacob and Lillian (Miscichowski) Wasilewski. She married Theodore Cuyler in Oak Park, Illinois on June 2, 1956. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fort Morgan. Jean enjoyed traveling, and taking occasional trips to Black Hawk. Survivors include her children, Jason Cuyler of Frederick, and Cris Meeneghan of Windsor, a brother, Tom Brija of Chicago, Illinois, grandchildren, Shaun Blum of Windsor, David Meeneghan of Fort Collins, Kimberly Meeneghan of Windsor, Gary Stillings of Frederick, Sandra Pearman of Frederick, and Dax Cuyler of Frederick, and great grandchildren, Kyra, Katie, Jimmy, Stella, and Elliot. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore, brother, Robert Walsh, sister, Nancy Cresniewski and her parents. Memorial Services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will follow in Brush Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 6, 2020