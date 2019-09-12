|
|
Zane Glenn Schmeeckle, 62, longtime area building contractor, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 near Carpenter, WY after his private plane crashed in an open field, shortly after takeoff. Zane was born in Sterling, CO on August 5, 1957 to Glenn & Patricia Schmeeckle. He grew up in New Raymer, where he attended schools and graduated. On April 1, 1987, Zane married Pamela Gordon in Fort Collins. Zane has been the sole proprietor in his company, Design Builders, in Fort Morgan since 1988, working within the community and beyond as an accomplished contractor and businessman for the past 30 plus years. He was also a business partner with KTS Concrete in Fort Morgan. Zane was a member of the Elks Lodge #1143, Fort Morgan, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association), AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association), GAOA (Glasair Aircraft Owners Association), and the Colorado Pilots Association. Flying was his passion, but his grandchildren had his heart. Zane especially enjoyed spending time with his family, trips to the mountains, off-roading and four wheeling, as well as riding motorcycles. He truly lived life to the fullest and he will be missed by all who know and love him. Zane is survived by his wife, Pam Schmeeckle; their three daughters, Jonna (Justin) Young, Lindsey (Keith) Krentz, and Kylie Schmeeckle; and his grandchildren, Tayler Young, Brody Young, Dylan Krentz, Zaiden Krentz, Josie Krentz, Brynlee Baldwin, and Matthew Baldwin, all of Fort Morgan. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Anderson of Greeley; two brothers, Wayne (Robin) Schmeeckle of Fort Morgan and Fred (Kim) Schmeeckle of Greeley; three sisters, K.C. (Brian) Miller of Phoenix, AZ, Renda (Michael) Collins of West Plains, MO, and Barb Schmeeckle of Phoenix, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Schmeeckle; and his step father, Bill Anderson. Services to celebrate Zane's life will be held Saturday, September 14th at 10:00 AM in the gymnasium at Prairie School, 42315 Weld County Road 133, Raymer, CO 80742. Interment will follow immediately in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made to the EAA online at www. eaa. org or sent to EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc. PO Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903-3816
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 12, 2019