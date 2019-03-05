|
ZiRita Russell "Rusty" Sisneros, 73, of Fort Morgan, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 28th. Rusty was born February 7, 1946 in Edmund, OK to J.W. & Maurine Ham. She graduated from Sterling High School in 1964. Rusty married Leonard Sisneros on November 17, 1973. Rusty was a longtime resident in the community and worked in banking for several decades. Rusty attended the Church of Christ. She didn't go anywhere where she didn't find a friend to talk to. She loved life and spending time with her family, especially her four great grandchildren. She leaves behind her daughter, Rennie Johnson and son-in-law, Daniel Johnson of Fort Morgan; four step children from Albuquerque, NM; two granddaughters, Megan Johnson and Jordan Johnson, both of Fort Morgan; four great grandchildren, Jace Freouf, Karlie and Katelyn Jones, and Ethan Lara, along with a large extended family. Rusty was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and her husband. A memorial service will be Friday, March 8th at 2:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel, 222 Cameron Street in Brush. Inurnment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery Columbarium.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 5, 2019