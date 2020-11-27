1/1
80 departed this life on Saturday Nov. 21 2020 at Cov "Teacher of the Year" LYNETTE WIMS-COOPER Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 80's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNETTE WIMS-COOPER, 80, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Coventry Meadows Health care Center where she peacefully transi tioned from this life to her eternal home. Born March 1, 1940, in Marion, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Jack Wims Sr. and Chaney Hood Wims. Lynette graduated from Central High School in 1958, and was one of two recipients to receive the first college scholarship awarded by the McCulloch Center and Black Doctor's Association. Lynette earned her degrees in Education from Central State College in Wilberforce, Ohio, University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Concordia University in River Forest, Ill. , and Aurora University in Aurora, Ill. After college, Lynette began her professional career as a teacher in the Fort Wayne Community School system; and was bestowed the honor of "Teacher of the Year". Upon marriage, Lynette later relocated to Chicago, Ill., where she continued her career as a teacher and administrator in the Chicago Public School System for 35 years, up to and beyond retirement. In addition to her love for teaching, Lynette enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing, and traveling. She was a faithful and longtime member of Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as the administrative secretary. While living in Fort Wayne, Lynette attended New Zion Tabernacle. Lynette leaves to cherish her memories: five siblings, Otis Lane, Jack Wims Jr. , Alice (Nathaniel) Stephens, Arthur (Karen) Wims and Suzanne (Reggie) Pearson, all of Fort Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Lynette was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Chaney Wims; siblings, Chaney D. Henderson and Mary L. Gold; and former spouse, William "Bill" Cooper. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling from 10:30 a.m. until the service. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved