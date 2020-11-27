LYNETTE WIMS-COOPER, 80, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Coventry Meadows Health care Center where she peacefully transi tioned from this life to her eternal home. Born March 1, 1940, in Marion, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Jack Wims Sr. and Chaney Hood Wims. Lynette graduated from Central High School in 1958, and was one of two recipients to receive the first college scholarship awarded by the McCulloch Center and Black Doctor's Association. Lynette earned her degrees in Education from Central State College in Wilberforce, Ohio, University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Concordia University in River Forest, Ill. , and Aurora University in Aurora, Ill. After college, Lynette began her professional career as a teacher in the Fort Wayne Community School system; and was bestowed the honor of "Teacher of the Year". Upon marriage, Lynette later relocated to Chicago, Ill., where she continued her career as a teacher and administrator in the Chicago Public School System for 35 years, up to and beyond retirement. In addition to her love for teaching, Lynette enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing, and traveling. She was a faithful and longtime member of Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as the administrative secretary. While living in Fort Wayne, Lynette attended New Zion Tabernacle. Lynette leaves to cherish her memories: five siblings, Otis Lane, Jack Wims Jr. , Alice (Nathaniel) Stephens, Arthur (Karen) Wims and Suzanne (Reggie) Pearson, all of Fort Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Lynette was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Chaney Wims; siblings, Chaney D. Henderson and Mary L. Gold; and former spouse, William "Bill" Cooper. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling from 10:30 a.m. until the service. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.