HERMAN "EARL" WEINERT, 93, died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. Born on April 17, 1925 in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Herman and Kathryn (Barto) Weinert. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II achieving the rank of Lieutenant. Earl graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1947 with a Bachelor's Degree in Geology and he earned a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University in 1960. Earl and Barbara, a registered nurse, married in 1950 at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. After moving to Fort Wayne in 1955, Earl began working for Fort Wayne Community Schools as a Math teacher. Over the next 32 years he taught at several different schools and finished his career at South Side High School in 1988. Earl was a devoted family man who enjoyed attending his children's extracurricular activities. Earl was an accomplished high school and college athlete in both football and track and field. Earl was a determined and hardworking man who built from scratch a prosperous campground in Northern Wisconsin. He was an active and dedicated member of Saint Lukes Lutheran Church and then at Faith Lutheran Church. Earl is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara (Seidel) Weinert: children, Barbara (Jeff) Chiszar of Hayward, Wisconsin and Mark (Salamatou) Weinert of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are five granddaughters, Hillary (Kent) Becker, Erica (Courtney) Pearson, Heidi (Jimmy) Powell, Haley (Russ) Sundby, Sydney (Josh) Grider; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Bud and Ann. A funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the funeral home. "The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Lutheran Life Village on South Anthony for their loving and dedicated care." To leave online condolences visit



