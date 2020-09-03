Edwards obit continued... to the big house, they added two more to the family making a total of seven lovely children. The last two came at once in the form of twin boys, Jonathan Michael and Jeremiah Martin. They were an unexpected joy to all when they were born one week late on April 18, 1977. The Edwards family has been through many happy and many trying times. The most trying times were the loss of our oldest son, Doug, at the age of 40 from cancer. He passed after a two year fight on Sept. 19, 1996. The other time was when our granddaughter, Anna Miller passed away at the age of 18 after being diagnosed with cancer in October of 1994. She was not expected to live through the night but through the grace of God she almost made it to her 18th birthday. "Happy memories with family and friends help us to this day to get over these losses as we love to talk about the great times. When we were married in 1955 we planned on having six children. God had a different plan when he sent us twin boys making the number, 3 girls and 4 boys. The boys won out." Born Nov. 17, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Kenny was the son of the late D. Wayne and Mildred (Garrison) Edwards. Kenneth and Melba McBride were married at the Zanesville Church of God on Sept. 2, 1955. Melba is the daughter of Donald and Mary Martin (Botts) McBride. Kenny is survived by his wife, Melba; daughter-in-law, Tammy Berning, son-in-law, Leon Berning; children, Robin Edwards Phillips, Pollyanna (Fred) Wymer, Jenny (Rick) Nes, James (Jenny) Edwards, Jonathan (Sarah) Edwards, and Jeremiah (Brandy) Edwards; 28 grandchildren: Doug's - Shane and Skip; Pollyanna's - Brock, Brice and Baili; Jenny's - Andrew; Abigail's - Amy, Anna, Arrika, Avery, Amber, Ashley and Addy; Jim's - Cole, Kade, and Quin; Jonathan's - Maxon, Arlo, Amelia, and Ansel; and Jeremiah's - Elijah, Emma, Noah, Bella, Llyla, Zeke, Shepherd, and Hopi; and 15 great-grandchildren: Shane's - Mia and Lily; Skip's - Titus, Crete, Nico and Phoenix; Brock's - Logan, Parker and Gabriel; Brice's - Maci, Gage, Chip, and Orion; Amy's - Wes; Abigail's - Lexin. The boys still outnumber the girls 28 to 16. Other survivors are sister-in-law, Mary Lou Burkhart; brother-in-law, Dave (Karen) McBride; and a sister, Theresa Herring. A celebration of life with family and friends to share with the family everyones times with Kenny is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Zanesville Lions Community Park, 3308 W. Van Horn St., in Zanesville, Ind. The CDC's guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits will be followed. The family encourages the wearing of face masks. Serving a box lunch, ice cream, soft drinks and water starting at 11 a.m. and also after the memorial service. The kids will also be popping popcorn as a tribute to Kenny for popping corn all those years at the ballgames. A memorial service will be held following the celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Zanesville Lions Community Park (where Melba and Kenny's journey together in life began and where they spent the last 47 years with the Zanesville Lions making a park for the present and the future kids of Zanesville), with Chaplain Brice Bennett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Zanesville Lions Club c/o Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770. To sign the online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com