FICK, CARL M.; A private family service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township. The service will be live streamed as an event on the Sheets and Childs Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the church.



