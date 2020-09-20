Hatcher obituary continued... the risks of Covid-19 have abated. Stories, thoughts, and memories of Jim will be cherished by his family. The family wishes to sincerely and lovingly thank the community and medical caregivers who were part of his last journey. "Jim was all about taking care of others. You honored him by the way you helped take care of him and us." In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following: SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care. Memorial gifts can be made online at go.unc.edu/unchospice,
or checks made payable to the Medical Foundation of North Carolina may be mailed to 123 West Franklin St., Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516; or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Chapel NC. Gifts can be made online at https://www.holytrinitychapelhill.org/giving
, or by check mailed to 227 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Hatcher family. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com