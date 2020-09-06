1/1
MICHAEL "MIKE" SCHLATTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL "MIKE" SCHLATTER, 66, of Castanhal, Brazil, passed away into the arms of his Lord on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born in Richland, Wash., on Aug. 2, 1954, he was a son of Victor and Elsie (Conrad) Schlatter. Mike lived for several years in the Mansfield area and got to know many people through his personal approach to sharing his faith with others. His sister writes from Brazil: "Mike spent these last five months out on the streets of Castanhal, evangelizing, unafraid of coronavirus, more concerned about where the Brazilians would spend eternity than his own personal safety. Every time he came over to our home, he would tell my mom about the people that he had prayed with that day to receive Jesus. There was always at least five, sometimes up to 10." Mike spent his youth with his missionary parents in Papua, New Guinea. He completed high school at Ukarumpa International School (Papua New Guinea) in 1971. He graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne, with a BA in History in 1975. He later taught in Haiti and Papua, New Guinea. He is survived by sister, Michelle (Scott) Toth of Castanhal, Brazil; brothers, Timothy (Karen) Schlatter of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Jim (Christy) Schlatter of Portland, Ore.; and parents, Victor and Elsie Schlatter of Castanhal, Brazil. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Those wishing to donate in Mike's honor and remembrance may do so through Hope Ministries, PO Box 77, LaPorte, TX 77582-0072.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved