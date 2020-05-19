AGNES BAUERMEISTER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Anna Herber. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She worked as a Ward secretary for Lutheran Hospital and volunteered at the Embassy Theatre. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey L. (Becky), James M. (Debbie), Joan M. (John) Miller, Jeanne A. (Pat) Murphy, Joyce K. (Kent) Feagler, and Janice E. (Newman) Maurer; 18 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; and sister, Ester Feipel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest L.: brother, Francis J. Herber; and sisters, Mary Ann Stanley and Rita T Feipel. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Also live streaming online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfgOPBu.be Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church,7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835 or Visiting Nurse of Indiana. For online condolences,e visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.