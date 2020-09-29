1/2
86 of Fort Wayne passed away on Saturday Sept. 26 202 DUSAN MITREVSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 86's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUSAN MITREVSKI, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Born in Kruje, Macedonia, he first immigrated to Argentina as a young man where he had the opportunity to meet his father and build a beautiful life with his family. He then immigrated to the United States with his wife Danica and their children in 1975. Dusan led a full and memorable life, selflessly devoting himself to his family and the community. He was joyful, honorable, dedicated, and dapper above all else. Universally loved and respected, he was always there to help any who needed him - whether that meant providing advice in life decisions, helping them plant a garden, tirelessly working on a building project, or teaching them the true meaning of family. Throughout his life, he stood as an exemplar of the virtues he espoused: hard work and high standards can build anything that can be dreamt - most importantly, a large family bound together by the strength of his character. "He taught us all to savor the in-between moments of life, to never lose our zeal, and to always carry a handkerchief." He enjoyed keeping tradition alive, and was a long-standing parishioner of St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. He was incredibly proud of his surviving family: son, Roberto (Julia) Mitrevski and their three children, Alexander, Adam, and Samuel; daughter, Elisabet (George) Pappas and their six children, Thomas (Tammi), Matthew (Stephanie), Amanda (Mark), Andrew, Ethan, and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Dylan and Mila; sisters and brothers-in-law whom he treated as siblings; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Danica; parents, Boris and Mila; and sister, Nada. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., with calling from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the church, with entry prayers preceding at 2:30 p.m. and Trisagion service at 8 p.m. Entry will be moderated in accordance with established COVID-19 protocols, and the family requests masks be worn for those in attendance. The family genuinely respects and understands those who do not wish to attend in person during this complicated time. For those who wish to join remotely, the funeral service will be streamed live on the St. Nicholas Church facebook page (facebook.com/stnicholasfw) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/stnicholasfw). Memorials may be made out to St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Online guestbook can be found at www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved