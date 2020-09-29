DUSAN MITREVSKI, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Born in Kruje, Macedonia, he first immigrated to Argentina as a young man where he had the opportunity to meet his father and build a beautiful life with his family. He then immigrated to the United States with his wife Danica and their children in 1975. Dusan led a full and memorable life, selflessly devoting himself to his family and the community. He was joyful, honorable, dedicated, and dapper above all else. Universally loved and respected, he was always there to help any who needed him - whether that meant providing advice in life decisions, helping them plant a garden, tirelessly working on a building project, or teaching them the true meaning of family. Throughout his life, he stood as an exemplar of the virtues he espoused: hard work and high standards can build anything that can be dreamt - most importantly, a large family bound together by the strength of his character. "He taught us all to savor the in-between moments of life, to never lose our zeal, and to always carry a handkerchief." He enjoyed keeping tradition alive, and was a long-standing parishioner of St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. He was incredibly proud of his surviving family: son, Roberto (Julia) Mitrevski and their three children, Alexander, Adam, and Samuel; daughter, Elisabet (George) Pappas and their six children, Thomas (Tammi), Matthew (Stephanie), Amanda (Mark), Andrew, Ethan, and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Dylan and Mila; sisters and brothers-in-law whom he treated as siblings; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Danica; parents, Boris and Mila; and sister, Nada. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 3535 Crescent Ave., with calling from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the church, with entry prayers preceding at 2:30 p.m. and Trisagion service at 8 p.m. Entry will be moderated in accordance with established COVID-19 protocols, and the family requests masks be worn for those in attendance. The family genuinely respects and understands those who do not wish to attend in person during this complicated time. For those who wish to join remotely, the funeral service will be streamed live on the St. Nicholas Church facebook page (facebook.com/stnicholasfw
) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/stnicholasfw
). Memorials may be made out to St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Online guestbook can be found at www.mccombandsons.com