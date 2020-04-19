RANDY CLARK, 60, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Randy was born and raised in Fort Wayne. An alumnus of the class of 1977 at Northrop High School, he met his soulmate, Jill Mason, the two were inseparable for their 38 years of marriage. A second-generation Purdue Boilermaker and graduate of Krannert School of Management, Randy was a brother of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and worked at Harry's Chocolate Shop on campus. Randy spent his entire professional career in the transportation industry where he was an executive at DHL, Polar Air Cargo, CEO of Streamlite Inc., Towne Transportation and most recently Comcar Industries. "Randy was passionate about life!" He was an avid golfer, enjoyed walking the beach every morning with his wife and German Shorthaired Pointer, enjoyed reading the newest spy-thriller, traveling the world, and ending the day with a glass of Bordeaux. However, what Randy enjoyed the most was being together as a family. Randy was known for his high energy and optimism, his deep Christian faith and always kept his car sparkling. Randy is survived by his family: wife, Jill; son, Brian (32) (fianc‚e Rachel Roland); and daughter, Amy (29). Randy grew up in a loving family of six: parents, Ron (deceased) and Nancy of Fishers, Ind.; brothers, John (Lisa) of Batavia, Ill., and Terry of Fishers, Ind.; and sister, Mary Miller (Marty) of Noblesville, Ind. Funeral arrangements are postponed due to COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Volunteers In Medicine, 15 Northridge Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 or at www.vimclinic.org. Visit www.islandfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020