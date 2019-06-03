RON WALDROP, 84, passed away from a stroke on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Rock Hill, S.C. He was born July 15, 1934, in Fort Wayne, the son of Gerald and Elsie Linn-emier Waldrop. Ron attended Concordia Lutheran High School. He graduated from IUPU Ext. He served two years in the Army, the 11th Airborne Division "The Angels". He married Barbara Kemp and they had four children, Christy Waldrop, Sande Waldrop Jacobs, Craig Waldrop (Julie E.) and Angela Waldrop; other survivors include his wife of 38 years, Julianne Florent Buuck Waldrop; his sister, Joan Michels; four children; two grandchildren, Madison Jacobs and Alexander Waldrop; and two step-children, Wendy Lands (Kent) and Dereck Buuck. Celebration of Life Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, Rock Hill, S.C. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Hospice and Community Care House of Hope, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, S.C. 29731 or Hospice Organization of your choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 3, 2019