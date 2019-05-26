SHARON PERRY, 82, passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019. Born May 26, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was the seventh of eight children and a daughter of the late Floyd and Chloe Hatfield. Sharon was always a large and undeniable personality. Her quick wit, clever mind, and unflappable sense of humor kept her buoyant through all of life's ups and downs. She was survived by her brother, Jack Hatfield (85); four children, Sheryl Bohde, Terri Shinabery, Tami Heenan, and Craig Staples; nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by six siblings. A private celebration of life will be held on her 83rd birthday. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society. Memorials may online at: https://bit.ly/2w90o5R "Surrender to what is. Let go of what was. Have faith in what will be."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019