PATRICIA "SUE" SUMMERS, 88, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The Hearth of Sycamore Village in Fort Wayne. Born in Angola, Ind., she was a daughter of the late George N. and Helen Caroline (Hecht) Meyer. She married Robert J. Summers and he preceded her in death in 2009. She was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church and past president of Rho Chapter Psi Iota Xi, Angola, Ind. Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed watching IU basketball. She was a master bridge player and loved playing euchre and bingo. She was a proud Resident Ambassador at The Hearth of Sycamore Village and took her job very seriously. Above all else she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Surviving are her children, Beth Ann (Donald) Wenzel, Debra Jo (Larry) Sherer and Douglas E. (Betsy) Summers; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marcia Hines, Mike (Vickie) Meyer and Pat (Del) Younker. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocy Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or Allen County Library Bookmobile, Allen County Public Library Attn: Stephanny Smith, 900 Library Plaza Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2020