Roby obituary continued... classes on "Charting to Fulfill the Nurse's Role as The Patient's Advocate", at Lutheran School of Nursing. He taught business law full time at Indiana University, Bloomington from 1966 to 67, and part time at Indiana University Fort Wayne from 1967 to 1975. He lectured part time at People's Law School on medical malpractice and product liability for a period of 10 years. Participating in "We, The People" program and arranging adoptions during his years of practice, gave him great joy. A devoted fan of IU basketball and his beloved Tincaps, he also enjoyed reading to the vision impaired, both here and in his winter home of Naples. He was honored by the Allen County Bar Association in 2016 for completing 50 years in the practice of law. Commitment, dedication, humanity, and love for his craft were Dan Roby's benchmark. Above all else, talent and humor energized his success. As a result, those who knew him have been truly blessed. He will be greatly missed. Dan is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Kerilynn Roby and Don Coffelt and Colby Munson; grandson, Connor (Haley) Minns; great- granddaughter, Evelyn Sue; brother, Richard A. (Mary Kay) Roby; and nephews, Brett (Barbara), Bud (LeeAnn), Barry and Blake (Dawn) Roby. Due to the current COVID restrictions a celebration of life will be held in his honor in the spring of 2021. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
