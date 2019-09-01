MARGARET A. (JOHNSON) ALDRICH, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, it is announced with deep sadness by her family. Born on Dec. 23, 1925 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Minnie E. (nee Stoppenhagen) Stolp. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert L (Sharon) Johnson, Sarah (Steve) Noyes, and Ann Johnson; step-children, Deb (Bob) Nunley, Kathy (John) Veltum, Ken Aldrich (Warren Montanye), and Gary Aldrich; her adopted daughter, Sue Shilts; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Johnson, in 2013; and brothers, Harold and Melvin Stolp. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Ressurection Lutheran Church, 14318 Lima Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with a luncheon to follow, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, or to Hope Hospice, Attn: Donations, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers (FL 33908).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019