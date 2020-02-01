A. JUNE FREEMAN (1927 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. JUNE FREEMAN.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A. JUNE FREEMAN, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Angola. Born Dec. 31, 1927, in English, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys (Mc Donald) Holland. June, along with her late husband Walter, owned and operated Freeman Jewelers in Fort Wayne for over 41 years. She was a member of Sigma Beta Sorority, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Ladies Shrine, and the Elks. June had a true love for golf, playing until the age of 86, scoring 10 hole-in-ones. She is survived by her children, Susie (John) Freeman - John of Angola, and Bob (Marsha) Freeman, both of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Walter A. Freeman; son, Larry C. Freeman; and brothers, Leo Holland, Desco Holland and Samuel Holland. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details