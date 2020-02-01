A. JUNE FREEMAN, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Angola. Born Dec. 31, 1927, in English, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys (Mc Donald) Holland. June, along with her late husband Walter, owned and operated Freeman Jewelers in Fort Wayne for over 41 years. She was a member of Sigma Beta Sorority, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Ladies Shrine, and the Elks. June had a true love for golf, playing until the age of 86, scoring 10 hole-in-ones. She is survived by her children, Susie (John) Freeman - John of Angola, and Bob (Marsha) Freeman, both of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Walter A. Freeman; son, Larry C. Freeman; and brothers, Leo Holland, Desco Holland and Samuel Holland. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 1, 2020