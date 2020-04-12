Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. ZAPP lost his physical presence on Saturday March "ED" (Chip) EDMUND Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDMUND A. "ED" ZAPP, lost his physical presence on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born in Lima, Ohio on Feb. 3, 1940, he was the son of the late Louise Wimmer Zapp and Edmund Alfred Zapp Sr. He was a lifelong teacher and administrator in the East Allen County School System, and Wickenburg High School in Arizona. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Diane Detwiler-Zapp of Wickenburg, Ariz.; daughters, Kristy Zapp of Tucson, Ariz., and Mara (Chip) Bateson of Ambridge, Pa.; twin grandsons, Chad and Eddie Bateson; and his dog, Gracie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date which will be announced on Facebook. Memorials to: Ktizo UCC, 8724 North 35th Ave., Phoenix AZ 85051 or The Arts at Wickenburg High School, c/o Wickenburg Unified School District, 101 E. Coconino St., Wickenburg, AZ 85390. Payable to Wickenburg Unified School District with "In Memory of Ed Zapp- The Arts at WHS" in the memo line.

