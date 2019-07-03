AARON RAY BALLIET, 38, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Aaron was the son of Gail Balliet and Deborah Armento. Aaron graduated from Carroll High School. Aaron was a construction worker for several years. He loved spending time with his daughter Jalyn, hanging out and grilling with family and friends. Surviving are his daughter, Jalyn McCullough; father, Gail (Elaine) Balliet; mother, Deborah (Thomas) Armento; sister, Tina Willis; grandmother, Nancy LeValley; and sister-in-law, Alicia Balliet. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jalyn Balliet's Education Fund c/o Gail Balliet.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 3, 2019