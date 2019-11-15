ADA A. TINKEL, 96 of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Kingston At Dupont. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Schie. Ada worked for Peter Eckrich as a meat packer for 32 years. She is survived by two sons, Max (Anne) Tinkel of Fort Wayne, Gary (Susan) Tinkel of Bonita Springs, Fla.; three grandchildren, Chad Tinkel, Mindy Hess and Sarah Wheeler; five great-grandchildren, Morgan and Maci Tinkel, Nathan and Molley Hess and Gracie Decker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell Tinkel; and four sisters. Calling is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., with a private graveside service at Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the guestbook online visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2019