ADA ROSE MENKE, 100, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Aperion Care. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 18, 1919, she was the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Chesco) Spallone. Her family moved to Fort Wayne in 1939. She married James Menke in 1941, worked at Magnavox and was an avid gardener. She was a wonderful, loving mother with a beautiful outlook on life. She gave her family the gift of laughter, integrity and strength. Surviving are son, James (Karen) Menke; daughter, Sherry Wilt; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Joseph (Patty) Spallone. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jerry Wilt, in 1999; three sisters, one brother, and a niece. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.