ADA ROSE MENKE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ADA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADA ROSE MENKE, 100, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Aperion Care. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 18, 1919, she was the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Chesco) Spallone. Her family moved to Fort Wayne in 1939. She married James Menke in 1941, worked at Magnavox and was an avid gardener. She was a wonderful, loving mother with a beautiful outlook on life. She gave her family the gift of laughter, integrity and strength. Surviving are son, James (Karen) Menke; daughter, Sherry Wilt; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Joseph (Patty) Spallone. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jerry Wilt, in 1999; three sisters, one brother, and a niece. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved