ADELE C. NELSON, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Dupont Hospital. Born in Chicago Heights, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Basilio and Antonina Narcisi. Del was a proud graduate of Bloom High School and Grinnell College, where she made and kept close friends until this day. She met her husband, Kent, while a teacher in Hammond, Ind., and they married in 1959. They had three children, whom they adored, and moved to Fort Wayne in 1965. After raising her kids, Del found her true passion when she joined the teaching staff of Bishop Dwenger High School in 1980. She loved her job, she loved her students, and she loved her coworkers. She was the first recipient of the "Teacher of the Year" award in 1985, and capped off her career in 2015, when she was inducted into the Bishop Dwenger Hall of Fame, in the "Citizens of Two Worlds" category. After retiring from teaching she continued to serve her beloved school, and worked in various capacities in the front office until her death. Del enjoyed life to the fullest, and was proud of the friends she made and the students she mentored. She will be greatly missed by anyone whose lives she touched. She is survived by sons, Brian (Constance) Nelson of New Orleans, La., Eric (Margaret) Nelson of Sedona, Ariz.; and granddaughter, Lily Motley of Crystal Lake, Ill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kent Nelson; daughter, Krista Nelson Motley; two brothers and two sisters. Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Saturday March 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E Dupont Rd., with calling an hour prior. Memorials may be made to Bishop Dwenger in her memory.



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

