ADELE E. AL-BAHRANI, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born Oct. 4, 1933, in Nrnberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Georg and Adelheid (Reiter) Fuchs. Adele is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ted Al-Bahrani; children, Mark (Debbie) Al-Bahrani and Michael Al-Bahrani; grandchildren, Renee (Fred) Barnets, Stephen (Shelby) Al-Bahrani and Samantha Al-Bahrani; and great-grandson, Lincoln Al-Bahrani. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019