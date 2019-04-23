ADELE E. AL-BAHRANI

Obituary
ADELE E. AL-BAHRANI, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born Oct. 4, 1933, in Nrnberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Georg and Adelheid (Reiter) Fuchs. Adele is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ted Al-Bahrani; children, Mark (Debbie) Al-Bahrani and Michael Al-Bahrani; grandchildren, Renee (Fred) Barnets, Stephen (Shelby) Al-Bahrani and Samantha Al-Bahrani; and great-grandson, Lincoln Al-Bahrani. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019
