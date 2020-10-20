ADELIA A. HOFFMEIER, 90, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Born May 2, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Clara (Bobay) Bradtmu eller. She worked along side her husband, Bill, in the family construction business, Hoffmeier Builders. She also worked on the family farm and at home, caring for her family. She was a long time member at New Hope Lutheran Church, Ossian. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, and spending time with her family. Surviving family include her children, Jeffrey (Amy) Hoffmeier, Sandra (Allen) Franz, Terry (Annie) Hoffmeier, and Alice (Doug) Gosnell; 15 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; siblings, Mildred "Mickey" Dawson and Gilbert Bradtmueller; and in-laws, Betty Bradtmueller, Gretchen Fuhrmann, and Arlene Bruick. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, William Hoffmeier; sisters, Elna Wietfeldt, Leona Wietfeldt, Helen Fuhrmann, and Elsie Bradtmueller; and brothers, Edwin, Elmer, Arthur, Lawrence, and Alvin "Pete" Bradtmueller. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at New Hope Lutheran Church, 8824 North State Road 1, Ossian, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Tocsin. Memorials may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church or Family LifeCare, Berne. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com