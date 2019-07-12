|
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
|
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
|
3705 South Anthony Boulevard
|
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
|
3705 South Anthony Boulevard
ADELINE LAVERA COE, 92, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born on Nov. 25, 1926 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Claude and Sadie (Steele) Corts. She was a Captain in the Army National Guard. Adeline went to Ball State University, where she received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education, followed by attending Butler University, getting her Media Specialist Degree, and took additional graduate work at Indiana University in guidance and counseling. She was a teacher at Carroll, Concordia Lutheran and Leo High Schools. She was a life member of Disabled American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary and served as the State Commander of DAV Auxiliary Department of Indiana in 1992-1993; during that time she received the Distinguished Hoosier award. Adeline also volunteered at the VA Medical Center for several years and in 1977 held the position of DAVA national Publicity Chairman. She was a lifetime member of VFW Kekionga Post 1421 where she started the first VFW Auxiliary in 1979. She was a member of American Legion Post 24 in Bradenton, Fla., Navy Club USA Ship 245 in New Haven, Ind., and Marine Corps League in Fort Wayne. She also chartered the first auxiliary for Amvets Post 33 in Fort Wayne where she served as the first President. She was a member of the Allen County Retired Teacher Association and the National Education Association. She was a member of Pi Lambda Theta, having served as its President and had been in the organization 50 years. She was also active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Bradenton, Fla., receiving the Silver Circle Award for 25 years in 2002. She was a former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Surviving her are her children, Jay Whetsel, Merline (William) Jann, Candace (Sam) Terrell, Sharon (Gene) France; seven stepdaughters; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in passing are her first husband, Harold Brumbaugh; second husband, William Whetsel; third husband Glen Smith, and most recent spouse, Richard Coe; brother, Calvin Corts; three stepsons; and two stepdaughters. A Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46806), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Memorial contributions to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton, Fla. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
